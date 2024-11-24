New MRI Machine Boosts Diagnostic Services in Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared on Sunday that Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital in Mandi will soon receive an MRI machine. This move aims to augment advanced diagnostic services available to patients.

During a review meeting in Shimla with senior Congress leaders from Mandi district, Sukhu highlighted the government's commitment to improving hospital facilities, according to an official statement.

The meeting also saw party leaders present their demands and requests for inclusion in the upcoming financial year's budget, emphasizing a comprehensive development strategy for the Mandi district.

