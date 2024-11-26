Left Menu

Residents Protest Closure of Charitable Hospital in Himachal Pradesh

Protests erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district over the announced closure of a charitable hospital operated by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The hospital, serving 100,000 people, may close due to a land transfer issue. Discussions between the sect and government are ongoing to resolve the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:14 IST
Residents Protest Closure of Charitable Hospital in Himachal Pradesh
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district staged a protest against the proposed shutdown of a charitable hospital managed by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota. The protest followed a notice posted on the hospital's gate indicating it would cease operations from December 1.

According to Colonel Jaggi, the hospital administrator, the closure notice was issued due to instructions from the sect's management. However, the state government has yet to provide a written guarantee to the contrary.

Running since 2000, the 75-bed hospital offers free healthcare services to about 100,000 residents within a 15 km radius. The hospital's closure is linked to unresolved land transfer issues under the Land Ceiling Act, affecting potential GST exemptions for equipment upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024