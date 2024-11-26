Residents Protest Closure of Charitable Hospital in Himachal Pradesh

Residents in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district staged a protest against the proposed shutdown of a charitable hospital managed by Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Bhota. The protest followed a notice posted on the hospital's gate indicating it would cease operations from December 1.

According to Colonel Jaggi, the hospital administrator, the closure notice was issued due to instructions from the sect's management. However, the state government has yet to provide a written guarantee to the contrary.

Running since 2000, the 75-bed hospital offers free healthcare services to about 100,000 residents within a 15 km radius. The hospital's closure is linked to unresolved land transfer issues under the Land Ceiling Act, affecting potential GST exemptions for equipment upgrades.

