Delhi's Bold Step: Month-Long Anti-Drug Campaign Unveiled

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has unveiled a comprehensive anti-drug campaign set to kick off on December 1, as part of efforts to make Delhi drug-free within three years. The campaign calls for a coordinated approach from law enforcement and public agencies to battle drug trafficking and consumption.

Authorities have been instructed to scrutinize and sanitize numerous public spaces, including hostels, colleges, schools, and places of commerce. Educational and social welfare sectors are urged to collaborate, promoting drug awareness among youth and their guardians. The Delhi Police has been tasked with incentivizing informants, ensuring anonymity and rewarding contributions to the cause.

The campaign also leans heavily on public engagement, exploiting various media channels and outdoor advertising to permeate the city with anti-drug messaging. Meanwhile, the Forensic Science Laboratory has significantly reduced its backlog of pending drug-related cases, with a commitment to resolving the remainder within a month.

