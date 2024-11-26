Left Menu

Hospital Scandal: Arrests Made in Fatal PMJAY Angioplasty Fraud

Authorities have arrested six individuals, including a hospital CEO and a visiting cardiologist, following the deaths of two PMJAY beneficiaries in Ahmedabad. The deaths occurred after unnecessary angioplasty procedures were performed as part of a scheme to deceive government healthcare payments.

In a shocking development, six individuals, including the CEO of a private hospital, were apprehended in connection with the deaths of two PMJAY beneficiaries. The fatalities were linked to unscrupulous medical practices involving unwarranted angioplasty procedures at Khyati Multispeciality Hospital, Ahmedabad, raising serious concerns about medical negligence and financial malfeasance.

The arrested include prominent figures such as visiting cardiologist Dr. Prashant Vazirani and hospital CEO Rahul Jain. Investigations revealed that hospital personnel exploited the PMJAY scheme by performing bogus angioplasties to secure government payouts. The facility reportedly netted Rs 11 crore last year through such claims, representing 70% of their income, as per police findings.

Police are still searching for three key figures, including the hospital chairman Kartik Patel. Authorities allege a systematic conspiracy involving fake emergency registrations to expedite government approval, resulting in two deaths amid unsupervised medical procedures. Legal actions have been initiated with charges including culpable homicide, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

