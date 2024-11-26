War-Torn Lebanon: Cancer's Fight Amidst Conflict

In the heart of war-torn Lebanon, nine-year-old Carol Zeghayer confronts a battle far beyond her years. Diagnosed with cancer amid the ongoing conflict, Carol's journey to treatment becomes increasingly perilous. Her family, among many, navigates dangerous roads to Beirut, dodging Israeli airstrikes to access life-saving care at the Children's Cancer Centre.

The turbulence of war heightens the challenges faced by young cancer patients throughout Lebanon. In a country already burdened by economic collapse and previous crises, families are forced to relocate, grappling with threats to both safety and access to essential medical services. For Carol, a missed chemotherapy session poses a dire risk: the potential spread of cancer to her brain.

The Children's Cancer Centre remains steadfast in its mission, adapting to new realities by identifying patients' locations and facilitating treatment continuity. Amidst the chaos, small moments of joy punctuate the hardships. Yet, the urgency for donations looms large, as the centre struggles to sustain operations and safeguard the futures of its young patients.

