Tragedy Strikes Al-Hurreya School: Gazan Lives in Peril

An air strike conducted by Israeli forces has resulted in a tragic loss of life in Gaza City, with at least 10 Palestinians reported dead at a school used as a refuge by the displaced.

Medical professionals have confirmed that Al-Hurreya School in the historic Zeitoun neighborhood was struck, causing dozens of injuries in addition to the fatalities. The school had been a sanctuary for families seeking shelter amid the ongoing conflict.

Emergency responders are on the scene, providing urgent medical care, as the community is left reeling from this devastating attack. The response highlights the need for international scrutiny and humanitarian aid in the region.

