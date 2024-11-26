Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Al-Hurreya School: Gazan Lives in Peril

An Israeli air strike on Al-Hurreya School in Gaza City resulted in at least 10 Palestinian casualties, with dozens more injured. The school, located in the Zeitoun neighborhood, was serving as a shelter for displaced families. Medical personnel are working tirelessly to assist the wounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An air strike conducted by Israeli forces has resulted in a tragic loss of life in Gaza City, with at least 10 Palestinians reported dead at a school used as a refuge by the displaced.

Medical professionals have confirmed that Al-Hurreya School in the historic Zeitoun neighborhood was struck, causing dozens of injuries in addition to the fatalities. The school had been a sanctuary for families seeking shelter amid the ongoing conflict.

Emergency responders are on the scene, providing urgent medical care, as the community is left reeling from this devastating attack. The response highlights the need for international scrutiny and humanitarian aid in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

