Tech Stocks Lead Wall Street Rally Amid Trade Tensions

Wall Street stocks saw gains led by S&P 500 and Nasdaq as technology stocks rebounded. Investors analyzed Trump's trade tariff pledges and Federal Reserve minutes. Interest-rate futures reacted to hints of future rate cuts. Trump proposed tariffs affecting trade relations, impacting automaker shares. Major tech stocks drove the market upwards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:56 IST
Wall Street experienced a surge on Tuesday, driven largely by rebounds in technology stocks as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq led the way. The uptick came amid investor analysis of President-elect Donald Trump's trade tariff promises and the latest Federal Reserve minutes, which suggested a potential divide on interest rate strategies.

The Federal Reserve's minutes revealed a cautious approach to future monetary policy guidance, leaving analysts to speculate on adjustments ahead. Jamie Cox expressed confidence in a forthcoming rate cut, though others, like Paul Ashworth, warned that such decisions would hinge on forthcoming economic data, including employment and inflation metrics.

President Trump announced potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, disrupting automakers reliant on cross-border supply chains, as seen with significant drops in General Motors' stock. In contrast, major tech players like Microsoft and Apple buoyed the Nasdaq, highlighting the market's mixed reactions amid ongoing trade uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

