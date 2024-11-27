Crisis in Tinzaouaten: Community Struggles Amid Conflict and Health Threats

In the northern town of Tinzaouaten, Mali, residents struggle amid a violent clash between Tuareg rebels and the army, backed by Russian mercenaries. As these fierce battles rage on, the local populace faces dire conditions, including outbreaks of diphtheria and malaria, and relentless drone attacks.

Roadblocks have severely hampered access to critical supplies, leaving inhabitants without essential medicines and bed nets needed to combat the health crises. "We lack almost everything," said a resident, highlighting the town's precarious situation, exacerbated by harsh weather and flooding.

The deteriorating situation has forced many locals to flee to Algeria in search of safety as renewed conflict breaks out, worsened by a previous peace agreement collapse. This humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, placing Tinzaouaten's residents under tremendous strain.

