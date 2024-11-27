Accountability in Action: Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident

The Uttar Pradesh government took decisive action on Wednesday in response to the tragic fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. The incident, which occurred on November 15, claimed the lives of 10 children, leading to administrative upheaval and accountability measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the Health department, announced the removal of Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the college's principal. A four-member committee formed to investigate the fire prompted this move, along with the suspension of key personnel, including a junior engineer and NICU ward nursing supervisor.

The college's administration reports that, in addition to the 10 initial fatalities, eight more children died later due to illness. The government is pressing on with further investigations to prevent such incidents and to ensure safety in medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)