Left Menu

Accountability in Action: Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken strict action following a fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, resulting in the death of 10 children. The principal has been removed and three staff members suspended based on a committee's report, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:41 IST
Accountability in Action: Jhansi Medical College Fire Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government took decisive action on Wednesday in response to the tragic fire at Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College. The incident, which occurred on November 15, claimed the lives of 10 children, leading to administrative upheaval and accountability measures.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the Health department, announced the removal of Dr Narendra Singh Sengar, the college's principal. A four-member committee formed to investigate the fire prompted this move, along with the suspension of key personnel, including a junior engineer and NICU ward nursing supervisor.

The college's administration reports that, in addition to the 10 initial fatalities, eight more children died later due to illness. The government is pressing on with further investigations to prevent such incidents and to ensure safety in medical institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024