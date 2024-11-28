Medical Negligence Allegations Arise in Kerala Newborn Case
Four doctors in Kerala have been accused of failing to detect genetic disorders in a newborn during prenatal checks. The complaint was filed by Anish and Surumi after their baby was born with severe deformities. The accused include doctors from both a government hospital and private diagnostic labs.
In a troubling case from Kerala, four doctors face accusations of medical negligence after allegedly missing genetic disorders in a newborn. The claims arose following a complaint from Anish and Surumi, a couple from Alappuzha, whose baby was born with significant deformities.
The accused include two female doctors from Kadappuram Government Women and Child Hospital and two private diagnostic lab professionals. The police have lodged an FIR, citing prenatal scan errors, while the doctors involved deny any wrongdoing, maintaining the reports were accurate.
The case involves serious allegations, including sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, suggesting potential legal repercussions for those found guilty of endangering life or personal safety.
