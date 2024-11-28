Highway Chaos: Hamirpur Residents Protest Closure of Charitable Hospital

On Thursday, hundreds of Hamirpur residents blocked the Shimla-Dharamshala National Highway for around three hours, protesting the planned closure of a charitable hospital operated by Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

The residents, who caused traffic disruptions by blocking roads at Sulangan, Budhwin Chowk, and Salauni, are set to hold a substantial demonstration at Bhota Chowk on Friday. Their protest commenced Monday after a notice announced the cessation of hospital services from December 1.

The charitable hospital, providing free medical care since 2000, serves a large population from over 900 villages. The Radha Soami Satsang Beas seeks to transfer ownership to Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society for GST exemption, but faces legal hurdles related to land ceiling regulations. Political support from BJP has intensified the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)