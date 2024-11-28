Neurosurgeon Fined Millions for Medicare Fraud

In a significant Medicare fraud case, Dr. Rajesh Bindal, a well-known neurosurgeon of Indian origin based in Houston, was fined more than USD 2 million. The fine comes after accusations that Bindal falsely billed for surgeries involving the implantation of electro-acupuncture devices.

The Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) was also defrauded through his actions, according to US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani. Investigators revealed that procedures billed as requiring operating rooms never actually took place. Instead, the devices were simply taped behind patients' ears and often fell off after a short time, raising questions about medical ethics and integrity.

This fraud case involved not only questionable billing practices but also saw unqualified personnel, such as device sales representatives and physician assistants, performing procedures in non-surgical settings. Dr. Bindal's choices highlight a troubling instance of prioritizing financial gain over patient care, posing risks to the integrity of healthcare systems and programs like Medicare.

(With inputs from agencies.)