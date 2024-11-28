Left Menu

Neurosurgeon Fined Millions for Medicare Fraud

Dr. Rajesh Bindal, a neurosurgeon in the US, was fined over USD 2 million for falsely claiming to perform surgeries involving electro-acupuncture devices. The surgeries were never conducted, and in some instances, procedures were carried out by non-surgical staff. This fraud wastes taxpayer money and undermines healthcare trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:38 IST
Neurosurgeon Fined Millions for Medicare Fraud
Neurosurgeon
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant Medicare fraud case, Dr. Rajesh Bindal, a well-known neurosurgeon of Indian origin based in Houston, was fined more than USD 2 million. The fine comes after accusations that Bindal falsely billed for surgeries involving the implantation of electro-acupuncture devices.

The Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) was also defrauded through his actions, according to US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani. Investigators revealed that procedures billed as requiring operating rooms never actually took place. Instead, the devices were simply taped behind patients' ears and often fell off after a short time, raising questions about medical ethics and integrity.

This fraud case involved not only questionable billing practices but also saw unqualified personnel, such as device sales representatives and physician assistants, performing procedures in non-surgical settings. Dr. Bindal's choices highlight a troubling instance of prioritizing financial gain over patient care, posing risks to the integrity of healthcare systems and programs like Medicare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024