Neurosurgeon Fined Millions for Medicare Fraud
Dr. Rajesh Bindal, a neurosurgeon in the US, was fined over USD 2 million for falsely claiming to perform surgeries involving electro-acupuncture devices. The surgeries were never conducted, and in some instances, procedures were carried out by non-surgical staff. This fraud wastes taxpayer money and undermines healthcare trust.
In a significant Medicare fraud case, Dr. Rajesh Bindal, a well-known neurosurgeon of Indian origin based in Houston, was fined more than USD 2 million. The fine comes after accusations that Bindal falsely billed for surgeries involving the implantation of electro-acupuncture devices.
The Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) was also defrauded through his actions, according to US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani. Investigators revealed that procedures billed as requiring operating rooms never actually took place. Instead, the devices were simply taped behind patients' ears and often fell off after a short time, raising questions about medical ethics and integrity.
This fraud case involved not only questionable billing practices but also saw unqualified personnel, such as device sales representatives and physician assistants, performing procedures in non-surgical settings. Dr. Bindal's choices highlight a troubling instance of prioritizing financial gain over patient care, posing risks to the integrity of healthcare systems and programs like Medicare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
