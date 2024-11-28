Delhi Government Criticized for Sidestepping Central Health Scheme
Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized the Delhi government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving many residents of essential health coverage. The Delhi High Court echoed this sentiment, urging the local government to accept central aid. The scheme offers free health coverage to the underprivileged.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The high court's rebuke highlighted the deprivation faced by residents due to this decision.
Nadda, also BJP president, pointed out that over 6.5 lakh eligible families and senior citizens above 70 years in Delhi are being denied crucial health coverage. The high court validated this stance, urging governments to embrace schemes that offer support, irrespective of political disagreements.
The Delhi High Court's concern escalated when Chief Justice Manmohan expressed shock at the Delhi government's rejection of a Center-funded health scheme, especially when financial aid is scarce. Seven BJP MPs have petitioned the court to ensure the scheme's implementation in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
