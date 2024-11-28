Left Menu

Delhi Government Criticized for Sidestepping Central Health Scheme

Union Health Minister J P Nadda criticized the Delhi government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, depriving many residents of essential health coverage. The Delhi High Court echoed this sentiment, urging the local government to accept central aid. The scheme offers free health coverage to the underprivileged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:06 IST
Delhi Government Criticized for Sidestepping Central Health Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The high court's rebuke highlighted the deprivation faced by residents due to this decision.

Nadda, also BJP president, pointed out that over 6.5 lakh eligible families and senior citizens above 70 years in Delhi are being denied crucial health coverage. The high court validated this stance, urging governments to embrace schemes that offer support, irrespective of political disagreements.

The Delhi High Court's concern escalated when Chief Justice Manmohan expressed shock at the Delhi government's rejection of a Center-funded health scheme, especially when financial aid is scarce. Seven BJP MPs have petitioned the court to ensure the scheme's implementation in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024