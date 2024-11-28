Delhi Government Criticized for Sidestepping Central Health Scheme

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has sharply criticized the Delhi government for its refusal to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The high court's rebuke highlighted the deprivation faced by residents due to this decision.

Nadda, also BJP president, pointed out that over 6.5 lakh eligible families and senior citizens above 70 years in Delhi are being denied crucial health coverage. The high court validated this stance, urging governments to embrace schemes that offer support, irrespective of political disagreements.

The Delhi High Court's concern escalated when Chief Justice Manmohan expressed shock at the Delhi government's rejection of a Center-funded health scheme, especially when financial aid is scarce. Seven BJP MPs have petitioned the court to ensure the scheme's implementation in Delhi.

