Optimism for Lebanon's Health Facility Revival

A WHO official expressed hope that several health facilities in Lebanon, closed due to prolonged conflict, might soon resume operations if the ceasefire remains effective. WHO's Abdinasir Abubakar reported that four hospitals in and around Beirut are likely to restart quickly following a recent damage assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:57 IST
