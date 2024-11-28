Optimism for Lebanon's Health Facility Revival

Optimism is in the air as a World Health Organization official expressed hope that Lebanon's health facilities, closed during the long-standing conflict, are on track to reopen soon.

During an online press conference, WHO representative Abdinasir Abubakar highlighted a positive damage assessment, suggesting a swift restart for some hospitals.

Four hospitals in Beirut and nearby areas were specifically mentioned among those expected to resume operations quickly if the ceasefire persists, underscoring a hopeful outlook.

