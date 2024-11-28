Optimism for Lebanon's Health Facility Revival
A WHO official expressed hope that several health facilities in Lebanon, closed due to prolonged conflict, might soon resume operations if the ceasefire remains effective. WHO's Abdinasir Abubakar reported that four hospitals in and around Beirut are likely to restart quickly following a recent damage assessment.
Optimism is in the air as a World Health Organization official expressed hope that Lebanon's health facilities, closed during the long-standing conflict, are on track to reopen soon.
During an online press conference, WHO representative Abdinasir Abubakar highlighted a positive damage assessment, suggesting a swift restart for some hospitals.
Four hospitals in Beirut and nearby areas were specifically mentioned among those expected to resume operations quickly if the ceasefire persists, underscoring a hopeful outlook.
