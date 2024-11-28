WHO Optimistic About Reopening Lebanon's Hospitals

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed optimism about the reopening of health facilities in Lebanon, many of which were shut down during the prolonged conflict.

Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO's representative in Lebanon, indicated that if the ceasefire holds, several hospitals, especially in Beirut, could resume operations swiftly.

This optimistic outlook follows a recent damage assessment, which highlights that four hospitals in and around Beirut are well-positioned to restart quickly. Abubakar emphasized the hopeful trajectory during an online press conference.

