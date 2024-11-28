WHO Optimistic About Reopening Lebanon's Hospitals
A WHO official expressed optimism about reopening some health facilities in Lebanon, closed due to prolonged conflict. If the ceasefire holds, hospitals in Beirut are expected to reopen quickly, according to WHO representative Abdinasir Abubakar. Damage assessments have been conducted to expedite the process.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed optimism about the reopening of health facilities in Lebanon, many of which were shut down during the prolonged conflict.
Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO's representative in Lebanon, indicated that if the ceasefire holds, several hospitals, especially in Beirut, could resume operations swiftly.
This optimistic outlook follows a recent damage assessment, which highlights that four hospitals in and around Beirut are well-positioned to restart quickly. Abubakar emphasized the hopeful trajectory during an online press conference.
