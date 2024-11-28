Left Menu

WHO Optimistic About Reopening Lebanon's Hospitals

A WHO official expressed optimism about reopening some health facilities in Lebanon, closed due to prolonged conflict. If the ceasefire holds, hospitals in Beirut are expected to reopen quickly, according to WHO representative Abdinasir Abubakar. Damage assessments have been conducted to expedite the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:25 IST
WHO Optimistic About Reopening Lebanon's Hospitals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed optimism about the reopening of health facilities in Lebanon, many of which were shut down during the prolonged conflict.

Abdinasir Abubakar, the WHO's representative in Lebanon, indicated that if the ceasefire holds, several hospitals, especially in Beirut, could resume operations swiftly.

This optimistic outlook follows a recent damage assessment, which highlights that four hospitals in and around Beirut are well-positioned to restart quickly. Abubakar emphasized the hopeful trajectory during an online press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024