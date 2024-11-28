Left Menu

Strengthening Surveillance Against H5N1: A Global Call

The World Health Organization is urging enhanced animal surveillance to curb the H5N1 bird flu spread. This includes monitoring wild birds and poultry to mitigate risk. Concerns are heightened as pigs, potential transmitters, have been infected. Human infection cases remain low and isolated among farm workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:52 IST
Strengthening Surveillance Against H5N1: A Global Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A call for enhanced monitoring has been issued by the World Health Organization to combat the spread of H5N1 bird flu. This animal surveillance, particularly in wild birds and poultry, is deemed crucial to prevent the transmission of the virus across species and to humans.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove emphasized during an online press conference the necessity for improved global surveillance. The organization is collaborating with the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization to boost these efforts.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported H5N1 in a pig in Oregon, highlighting concerns as pigs can host both bird and human viruses. This situation underscores a potential risk for a new, more contagious virus. However, the current global human risk is considered low.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024