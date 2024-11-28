Left Menu

Australia Leads Global Charge on Social Media Restrictions for Minors

Australia has instituted one of the strictest social media bans globally for children under 16, aligning with European efforts to regulate minors' access to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Various European nations are pursuing their unique legislative strategies to safeguard children online.

Australia has implemented a groundbreaking social media restriction for children under 16, marking it as one of the world's most stringent regulations aimed at curbing Big Tech's influence. The legislation mandates that tech giants, including Meta and TikTok, prevent minors from accessing their platforms or risk hefty fines amounting to A$49.5 million.

Trial methods to enforce this regulation will begin in January, with the full ban scheduled to take effect within a year. While social media companies generally allow sign-ups from age 13, child protection advocates argue these measures are insufficient, citing widespread underage usage.

Different European countries are adapting their rules to safeguard children online. The UK is exploring a study on technology's impact on youth, while Norway and France are revisiting consent ages. Meanwhile, Germany and Belgium have set age-based parental consent requirements, and the Netherlands targets classroom distractions through mobile bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

