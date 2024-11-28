Bengal Unravels Healthcare Fraud Amidst Controversy and Cyber Heists

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has announced a probe into the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme after a noticeable spike in expenses was observed during protests over a doctor's death at RG Kar Medical College.

Banerjee addressed the state Assembly, stating a detailed investigation is underway to address the expenditure surge and ensure accountability. The scheme offers health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

In parallel, Banerjee highlighted a cyber fraud affecting the 'Taruner Sathi' scheme, with Rs 1,600 crore at stake. The government is strengthening measures to detect and prevent fund misappropriations.

