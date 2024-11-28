Bengal Unravels Healthcare Fraud Amidst Controversy and Cyber Heists
Mamata Banerjee has initiated an investigation into increased expenses under the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme following protests against a doctor's death. This comes amidst another revelation of cyber fraud affecting the 'Taruner Sathi' scheme, prompting the government to implement mechanisms against misuse of public funds.
West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has announced a probe into the 'Swasthya Sathi' scheme after a noticeable spike in expenses was observed during protests over a doctor's death at RG Kar Medical College.
Banerjee addressed the state Assembly, stating a detailed investigation is underway to address the expenditure surge and ensure accountability. The scheme offers health insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.
In parallel, Banerjee highlighted a cyber fraud affecting the 'Taruner Sathi' scheme, with Rs 1,600 crore at stake. The government is strengthening measures to detect and prevent fund misappropriations.
