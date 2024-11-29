Left Menu

Historic Hospital Hangs in the Balance: Community Awaits Decision

A high-stakes meeting in Himachal Pradesh will address the controversial closure of a charitable hospital managed by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The closure has incited widespread protests and poses challenges for the state government due to the hospital's vital role in providing free healthcare to local communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:59 IST
Historic Hospital Hangs in the Balance: Community Awaits Decision
Himachal Pradesh CM-designate Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The closure of a charitable hospital by Radha Soami Satsang Beas has stirred widespread protests, prompting a decisive meeting called by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on December 1. The hospital's sudden halt in services threatens the local community that has relied on its free healthcare for years.

Protesters have been demanding that the government step in and ensure the hospital continues its operations. The hospital, strategically located on the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, has been a lifeline for thousands from nearby villages. The controversy has put pressure on the Congress-led state government due to the sect's significant following in the region.

In a bid to address this issue, CM Sukhu is contemplating bringing an ordinance to amend the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, which currently complicates the transfer of the hospital's land. Former Chief Minister P K Dhumal emphasized the importance of keeping the hospital operational for public welfare. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await the outcome of this high-level meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024