Historic Hospital Hangs in the Balance: Community Awaits Decision

The closure of a charitable hospital by Radha Soami Satsang Beas has stirred widespread protests, prompting a decisive meeting called by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in Shimla on December 1. The hospital's sudden halt in services threatens the local community that has relied on its free healthcare for years.

Protesters have been demanding that the government step in and ensure the hospital continues its operations. The hospital, strategically located on the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, has been a lifeline for thousands from nearby villages. The controversy has put pressure on the Congress-led state government due to the sect's significant following in the region.

In a bid to address this issue, CM Sukhu is contemplating bringing an ordinance to amend the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, which currently complicates the transfer of the hospital's land. Former Chief Minister P K Dhumal emphasized the importance of keeping the hospital operational for public welfare. The situation remains tense as stakeholders await the outcome of this high-level meeting.

