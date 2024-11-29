Left Menu

India Surpasses WHO Standards in Doctor-Patient Ratio

India's doctor-population ratio stands at 1:811, surpassing the WHO standard of 1:1000, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. The country has increased medical colleges and MBBS seats significantly, improving medical infrastructure. Measures include new AIIMS and Super Specialty Blocks to further bolster healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST
India has achieved a doctor-population ratio of 1:811, outperforming the World Health Organization's benchmark of 1:1000, as Union Health Minister J P Nadda reported to the Lok Sabha.

In a significant step to enhance healthcare infrastructure, the nation now boasts 13,86,145 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission (NMC) as of November 2024.

The government has focused on increasing the number of medical colleges, with the count rising by 102% from 387 in 2014 to 780 today. Additionally, MBBS and PG seats have seen substantial growth. Initiatives like establishing new AIIMS and upgradations under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana are bolstering the medical education landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

