Left Menu

Hospital's Bold Move: No More Treatment for Bangladeshi Patients

A hospital in north Kolkata has announced it will stop treating Bangladeshi patients indefinitely, amid protests against alleged abuses against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. An official from JN Ray Hospital cited insults to the Indian flag as the reason and urged other hospitals to join in protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:07 IST
Hospital's Bold Move: No More Treatment for Bangladeshi Patients
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A hospital in the Manicktala area of north Kolkata has declared it will indefinitely cease treating patients from Bangladesh. This decision follows protests over purported abuses against minority Hindu communities in the neighboring country.

The announcement came from JN Ray Hospital officials, who cited disrespect towards the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals as the catalyst for their decision. Subhranshu Bhakt, a hospital representative, emphasized the insult to the national symbol as a key reason for halting admissions from Bangladesh.

The hospital is calling on other medical establishments in Kolkata to follow suit, framing the move as a protest mirror against the apparent anti-Indian sentiment despite India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024