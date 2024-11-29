Hospital's Bold Move: No More Treatment for Bangladeshi Patients
A hospital in north Kolkata has announced it will stop treating Bangladeshi patients indefinitely, amid protests against alleged abuses against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. An official from JN Ray Hospital cited insults to the Indian flag as the reason and urged other hospitals to join in protest.
A hospital in the Manicktala area of north Kolkata has declared it will indefinitely cease treating patients from Bangladesh. This decision follows protests over purported abuses against minority Hindu communities in the neighboring country.
The announcement came from JN Ray Hospital officials, who cited disrespect towards the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals as the catalyst for their decision. Subhranshu Bhakt, a hospital representative, emphasized the insult to the national symbol as a key reason for halting admissions from Bangladesh.
The hospital is calling on other medical establishments in Kolkata to follow suit, framing the move as a protest mirror against the apparent anti-Indian sentiment despite India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence.
