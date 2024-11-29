Hospital's Bold Move: No More Treatment for Bangladeshi Patients

A hospital in the Manicktala area of north Kolkata has declared it will indefinitely cease treating patients from Bangladesh. This decision follows protests over purported abuses against minority Hindu communities in the neighboring country.

The announcement came from JN Ray Hospital officials, who cited disrespect towards the Indian flag by Bangladeshi nationals as the catalyst for their decision. Subhranshu Bhakt, a hospital representative, emphasized the insult to the national symbol as a key reason for halting admissions from Bangladesh.

The hospital is calling on other medical establishments in Kolkata to follow suit, framing the move as a protest mirror against the apparent anti-Indian sentiment despite India's historical support for Bangladesh's independence.

