Rohingya Refugees: Escaping Uncertainty by Sea

JAKARTA, Nov 30 - More than 110 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia's Aceh province on Saturday after their boat nearly sank, according to officials from the United Nations refugee agency and local government.

The Rohingya, who are mainly of Muslim faith and originally from Myanmar, represent the largest stateless group globally. They often flee dire conditions in refugee camps on makeshift boats to neighboring regions, especially during the calming sea period between October and April.

Last month, around 400 Rohingya arrived in Aceh and North Sumatra by boat. Predominantly women and children, they were assisted ashore after facing difficulties at sea, as detailed by East Aceh government official Syamsul Bahri. Some 116 refugees made it ashore to East Aceh's Birem Bayeun district. Despite not being a signatory to the U.N. refugee convention, Indonesia continues to receive a growing number of Rohingya, with over 2,000 last year, far exceeding combined totals from the previous four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)