Left Menu

Rohingya Refugees: Escaping Uncertainty by Sea

Over 110 Rohingya refugees reached Indonesia's Aceh province after their boat nearly sank. Mainly from Myanmar, they flee harsh conditions and seek safety in countries like Indonesia. The region sees an influx of refugees, challenging local capacities and sometimes meeting with hostility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:30 IST
Rohingya Refugees: Escaping Uncertainty by Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

JAKARTA, Nov 30 - More than 110 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia's Aceh province on Saturday after their boat nearly sank, according to officials from the United Nations refugee agency and local government.

The Rohingya, who are mainly of Muslim faith and originally from Myanmar, represent the largest stateless group globally. They often flee dire conditions in refugee camps on makeshift boats to neighboring regions, especially during the calming sea period between October and April.

Last month, around 400 Rohingya arrived in Aceh and North Sumatra by boat. Predominantly women and children, they were assisted ashore after facing difficulties at sea, as detailed by East Aceh government official Syamsul Bahri. Some 116 refugees made it ashore to East Aceh's Birem Bayeun district. Despite not being a signatory to the U.N. refugee convention, Indonesia continues to receive a growing number of Rohingya, with over 2,000 last year, far exceeding combined totals from the previous four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024