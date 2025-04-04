In an unwavering show of solidarity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Myanmar of comprehensive assistance following a devastating earthquake that rattled the nation. Narendra Modi, representing India's keen interest in regional stability, emphasized the necessity of immediate relief operations.

The Quad nations have unified in their resolve to aid Myanmar, releasing a joint statement underlining efforts to coordinate the efficient distribution of assistance to the earthquake-stricken region. This cooperative stance was bolstered by India's noteworthy positioning, ranked 36th among 170 nations, on the readiness for frontier technologies global index.

While Myanmar copes with natural adversities, geopolitical tensions brew elsewhere. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced a tumultuous dismissal over a controversial martial law declaration, and an Israeli airstrike resulted in extensive casualties in Gaza, sparking international concern.

