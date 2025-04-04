Left Menu

India's Aid to Quake-Stricken Myanmar: A Multinational Effort

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Myanmar of aid as the nation recovers from a recent earthquake. A joint statement from the Quad emphasizes a coordinated relief effort, showcasing India's 36th rank in global technology readiness. Simultaneously, South Korea and Israel face political and humanitarian challenges.

Updated: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 10:11 IST
In an unwavering show of solidarity, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Myanmar of comprehensive assistance following a devastating earthquake that rattled the nation. Narendra Modi, representing India's keen interest in regional stability, emphasized the necessity of immediate relief operations.

The Quad nations have unified in their resolve to aid Myanmar, releasing a joint statement underlining efforts to coordinate the efficient distribution of assistance to the earthquake-stricken region. This cooperative stance was bolstered by India's noteworthy positioning, ranked 36th among 170 nations, on the readiness for frontier technologies global index.

While Myanmar copes with natural adversities, geopolitical tensions brew elsewhere. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced a tumultuous dismissal over a controversial martial law declaration, and an Israeli airstrike resulted in extensive casualties in Gaza, sparking international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

