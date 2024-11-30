Illegal Electropathy Clinic Uncovered in Ulhasnagar

Authorities have uncovered an illegal medical facility in Ulhasnagar, Thane, where three individuals allegedly operated an electropathy clinic without proper permissions.

The Vitthalwadi police reported that the clinic offered unauthorized treatments, lacking qualified professionals and registration. This discovery followed an official directive to crack down on unqualified medical practices.

A raid on September 24 unveiled the irregularities, prompting charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Medical and Professionals Act. The accused remain on the run, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)