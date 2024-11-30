Illegal Electropathy Clinic Uncovered in Ulhasnagar
Three individuals have been charged with running an illegal electropathy medical facility in Ulhasnagar, Thane. Authorities found unauthorised treatments and lack of qualified professionals. A directive from the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy led to a raid revealing violations. The accused are absconding, facing charges under various legal acts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have uncovered an illegal medical facility in Ulhasnagar, Thane, where three individuals allegedly operated an electropathy clinic without proper permissions.
The Vitthalwadi police reported that the clinic offered unauthorized treatments, lacking qualified professionals and registration. This discovery followed an official directive to crack down on unqualified medical practices.
A raid on September 24 unveiled the irregularities, prompting charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Medical and Professionals Act. The accused remain on the run, according to police sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Barking Dispute Escalates to Assault in Thane
UN Methane Leak Monitoring: A Call for Action
COP29: Governments, industry must stop ‘lip-service’ on methane and slash emissions, says UNEP
New Leadership in Mauritius: Sithanen at the Helm of Central Bank
Methane Monitoring Yields Dismal Response Despite Large Emission Alerts