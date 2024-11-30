Left Menu

Illegal Electropathy Clinic Uncovered in Ulhasnagar

Three individuals have been charged with running an illegal electropathy medical facility in Ulhasnagar, Thane. Authorities found unauthorised treatments and lack of qualified professionals. A directive from the Maharashtra Council of Homeopathy led to a raid revealing violations. The accused are absconding, facing charges under various legal acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:07 IST
Illegal Electropathy Clinic Uncovered in Ulhasnagar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have uncovered an illegal medical facility in Ulhasnagar, Thane, where three individuals allegedly operated an electropathy clinic without proper permissions.

The Vitthalwadi police reported that the clinic offered unauthorized treatments, lacking qualified professionals and registration. This discovery followed an official directive to crack down on unqualified medical practices.

A raid on September 24 unveiled the irregularities, prompting charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Medical and Professionals Act. The accused remain on the run, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024