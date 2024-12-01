Left Menu

Bethlehem's Silent Nights: Exodus Amid Conflict

Bethlehem, traditionally bustling with Christmas cheer, faces a second year without festivities amid ongoing conflict. Dwindling tourist numbers and increasing emigration, spurred by economic hardships and security concerns, weigh heavily on the Palestinian city's remaining Christian population. The longstanding Israeli occupation exacerbates these challenges, leaving many seeking refuge elsewhere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:09 IST
For the second consecutive year, Bethlehem finds itself devoid of Christmas celebrations as the Palestinian city is heavily impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza. Tourists are avoiding the area, and residents are increasingly looking to leave.

In Manger Square, located in front of the Church of the Nativity, one would expect a lively scene during this season. Instead, it remains deserted with closed souvenir shops and no plans for a Christmas Tree, reflecting the dire situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Local families, dealing with both a crippled economy due to the lack of tourism and constant threats of violence, are seeking better futures elsewhere. The city's Christian population, once thriving, faces a marked decline, influenced by both historical and current geopolitical tensions.

