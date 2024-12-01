Bethlehem's Silent Nights: Exodus Amid Conflict

For the second consecutive year, Bethlehem finds itself devoid of Christmas celebrations as the Palestinian city is heavily impacted by the ongoing war in Gaza. Tourists are avoiding the area, and residents are increasingly looking to leave.

In Manger Square, located in front of the Church of the Nativity, one would expect a lively scene during this season. Instead, it remains deserted with closed souvenir shops and no plans for a Christmas Tree, reflecting the dire situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Local families, dealing with both a crippled economy due to the lack of tourism and constant threats of violence, are seeking better futures elsewhere. The city's Christian population, once thriving, faces a marked decline, influenced by both historical and current geopolitical tensions.

