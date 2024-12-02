Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy for Ukraine's Future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stressed the importance of diplomatic approaches in regaining control over occupied regions. In a recent interview with Kyodo News, Zelenskiy highlighted that diplomatic efforts could only be pursued once Ukraine is adequately fortified.

The President indicated that former U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are reviewing Ukraine's 'victory plan.' He anticipates further discussions to provide detailed explanations of the strategy.

This development underscores Ukraine's complex geopolitical landscape and the necessity for international dialogue in its ongoing conflict resolution efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)