Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Lingering Health Scars Decades After Disaster

Recent findings by the Sambhavna Trust Clinic have highlighted the persistent health challenges faced by survivors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, marking a higher incidence of ailments among affected individuals.

Analysis of over 16,000 gas-exposed patients compared to more than 8,000 unexposed individuals revealed elevated rates of respiratory illnesses, mental health disorders, and chronic conditions like diabetes.

The data underscores an ongoing demand for specialized medical research and healthcare services for these victims, even nearly four decades after the catastrophic gas leak incident.

