Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Lingering Health Scars Decades After Disaster
The Sambhavna Trust Clinic reveals that Bhopal Gas Tragedy survivors show significantly higher rates of various ailments—including respiratory diseases, mental health disorders, and diabetes—compared to unexposed individuals, underscoring the urgent need for ongoing healthcare and research for these victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Recent findings by the Sambhavna Trust Clinic have highlighted the persistent health challenges faced by survivors of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, marking a higher incidence of ailments among affected individuals.
Analysis of over 16,000 gas-exposed patients compared to more than 8,000 unexposed individuals revealed elevated rates of respiratory illnesses, mental health disorders, and chronic conditions like diabetes.
The data underscores an ongoing demand for specialized medical research and healthcare services for these victims, even nearly four decades after the catastrophic gas leak incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence in the Shadows: Mental Health Crisis in China
Economic Woes and Violent Outbursts: China's Struggle with Mental Health
Breaking Barriers: Click2Pro Revolutionizes Mental Health Access in India
Rising Violence in China: A Mental Health and Economic Crisis Looms
NABH and RSSDI Join Forces to Standardize and Enhance Diabetes Care in India