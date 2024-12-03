Chaos in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Mandatory Evacuations

The Gaza Strip witnessed a significant escalation on Tuesday as Israeli military strikes resulted in the death of at least 12 Palestinians. Most casualties occurred in Beit Lahiya, a town on the northern edge, with medics confirming eight deaths there and four elsewhere in Gaza City.

The Israeli army addressed residents in northern Khan Younis, urging them to evacuate due to rocket fire from militant groups. The army's message prompted a large-scale, hurried evacuation before dawn, with families moving towards designated humanitarian zones.

Palestinian and United Nations officials maintain that safety remains elusive in Gaza, where over 2.3 million people have dealt with repeated displacement since conflict erupted last year. The current military campaign, triggered by an attack from Hamas-led fighters in October 2023, has devastated the region, causing severe casualties and widespread destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)