Delhi Battles Rising Tide of Mosquito-Borne Diseases: A Costly Fight

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has significantly increased its expenditures on dengue control operations, as revealed by a recent RTI response. Spending nearly Rs 100 crore so far in the financial year 2024-25, the figure marks a surge from the previous year's Rs 87.99 crore allocation. This escalation aims to address the rising number of mosquito-borne diseases within the city, with the MCD amplifying its efforts to curtail the spread of these illnesses.

A comprehensive breakdown of the 2024 spending underscores the focus on various aspects of mosquito control. Outlays included Rs 4.8 crore used for fogging activities, while anti-larval measures consumed Rs 83.25 lakh. Additionally, Rs 42.02 lakh was devoted to medicines and equipment purchases, and Rs 2.20 lakh went towards advertisements. The workforce was also strengthened, with Rs 17.05 lakh spent on training interventions, alongside Rs 1.2 lakh set aside for special initiatives.

Despite these extensive measures, mosquito-borne diseases have shown a disturbing uptick. As of November 30, Delhi reported over 5,700 dengue cases alongside three fatalities, highlighting the ineffectiveness of prior containment tactics. Malaria and chikungunya saw even sharper rises, driven in part by delayed monsoon conditions that lasted longer than usual, prompting increased vigilance and response from the MCD. A solitary Japanese encephalitis case further spurred the civic body to intensify mosquito control efforts.

