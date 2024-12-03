Celebrating Excellence: HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024

The HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024 took center stage in Navi Mumbai, celebrating extraordinary contributions in the healthcare sector. Hosted by HealthViews, the event honored doctors and healthcare organizations for their service excellence, highlighting prestigious awards like Asia's Best Healthcare Award and Doctor Ratna Award.

The awards ceremony was not only a tribute to relentless healthcare professionals but also an innovative dialogue on the intersection of climate change and healthcare. With notable chief guests and keynote addresses, the awards underscored sustainable health strategies.

The event also saw the launch of HealthViewsOnline.com Magazine, setting a platform for medical excellence stories and insights. As HealthViews moves forward, it paves the way for future celebrations of healthcare leadership and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)