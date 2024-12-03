Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024

The HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024 honored outstanding contributions to the healthcare industry, recognizing doctors and organizations for exceptional service. Held in Mumbai, the event highlighted excellence and innovation in healthcare, featuring significant dialogues on climate change's impact on health. The launch of HealthViewsOnline.com Magazine also marked the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:15 IST
Celebrating Excellence: HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024
  • Country:
  • United States

The HealthViews Healthcare Awards 2024 took center stage in Navi Mumbai, celebrating extraordinary contributions in the healthcare sector. Hosted by HealthViews, the event honored doctors and healthcare organizations for their service excellence, highlighting prestigious awards like Asia's Best Healthcare Award and Doctor Ratna Award.

The awards ceremony was not only a tribute to relentless healthcare professionals but also an innovative dialogue on the intersection of climate change and healthcare. With notable chief guests and keynote addresses, the awards underscored sustainable health strategies.

The event also saw the launch of HealthViewsOnline.com Magazine, setting a platform for medical excellence stories and insights. As HealthViews moves forward, it paves the way for future celebrations of healthcare leadership and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024