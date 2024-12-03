Courier Mix-Up: Misplaced Foetus Causes Media Stir
A courier mishap caused a seven-month-old foetus, meant for testing in Mumbai, to be misrepresented in media reports as an infant's body. Authorities clarified the situation, blaming the courier company for the mistake, and reassured that no crime was involved. The foetus was eventually dispatched to its intended destination.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A courier mishap saw a seven-month-old foetus mistakenly rerouted, sparking sensational media coverage that inaccurately labeled it as an infant's body.
Authorities clarified that the foetus was intended for testing in Mumbai after a failed IVF procedure. The courier company was held responsible for the mix-up, not any criminal conduct.
Police confirmed that the matter was resolved without any charges, and the foetus was successfully dispatched to its intended destination. Media reports initially fueled public confusion, but the situation was promptly clarified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana's Bold Move: Revamping Mamnoor Airport through Strategic Land Acquisition
Weather Woes: Flights Diverted from Delhi Airport
Telangana Greenlights Land Acquisition for Warangal's Mamnoor Airport
Record-Breaking Passenger Traffic at LGBI Airport
Chaos in the Skies: Delhi's Airport Faces Weather Woes