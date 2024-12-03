Courier Mix-Up: Misplaced Foetus Causes Media Stir

A courier mishap saw a seven-month-old foetus mistakenly rerouted, sparking sensational media coverage that inaccurately labeled it as an infant's body.

Authorities clarified that the foetus was intended for testing in Mumbai after a failed IVF procedure. The courier company was held responsible for the mix-up, not any criminal conduct.

Police confirmed that the matter was resolved without any charges, and the foetus was successfully dispatched to its intended destination. Media reports initially fueled public confusion, but the situation was promptly clarified.

(With inputs from agencies.)