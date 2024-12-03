Left Menu

Courier Mix-Up: Misplaced Foetus Causes Media Stir

A courier mishap caused a seven-month-old foetus, meant for testing in Mumbai, to be misrepresented in media reports as an infant's body. Authorities clarified the situation, blaming the courier company for the mistake, and reassured that no crime was involved. The foetus was eventually dispatched to its intended destination.

Authorities clarified that the foetus was intended for testing in Mumbai after a failed IVF procedure. The courier company was held responsible for the mix-up, not any criminal conduct.

Police confirmed that the matter was resolved without any charges, and the foetus was successfully dispatched to its intended destination. Media reports initially fueled public confusion, but the situation was promptly clarified.

