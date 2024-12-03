Nagaland's Fight Against TB: Community Commitment to Nikshay Mitras

On Tuesday, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan called upon political leaders, government officials, and civil societies to pledge as Nikshay Mitras, supporting tuberculosis patients to foster a TB-free Nagaland and India. This appeal was made under the framework of a Central scheme encouraging people to adopt TB patients.

The event, held under the banner of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at Raj Bhavan, saw legislators and bureaucrats signing pledges to support at least one patient as Nikshay Mitras. In addressing the audience, Ganesan stressed the need for cooperation and awareness in bolstering efforts against TB, highlighting that India's TB burden stands at 27 lakh cases this year.

Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along lauded the efforts of the campaign, noting the governor's commitment to personally supporting 36 patients. Health officials emphasized the role of community and political backing in combating TB stigma and promoting nutritional support through initiatives like the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, aiding the state's progress toward TB eradication by 2025.

