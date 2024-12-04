Russia's Secret Numbers: DNA in Identifying War Casualties
In a sensitive discussion, 48,000 relatives of Russian soldiers have given DNA samples to help identify war casualties. Deputy Defence Minister Anna Tsivilyova disclosed the figure, stressing its confidentiality. Independent reports hint at substantial Russian soldier losses in the Ukraine conflict, though official figures remain unreleased.
Forty-eight thousand relatives of Russian troops have provided DNA samples to aid in the identification of soldiers killed in action, according to a statement made by a government minister.
The disclosure was made by Deputy Defence Minister Anna Tsivilyova during a round-table discussion on November 26. A senior lawmaker cautioned against publicizing this sensitive information, citing the need to keep such details confidential.
Despite these efforts, official figures from Russia regarding its casualties in the Ukraine conflict remain undisclosed, with independent sources suggesting high tolls on both Russian and Ukrainian sides.
