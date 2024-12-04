Forty-eight thousand relatives of Russian troops have provided DNA samples to aid in the identification of soldiers killed in action, according to a statement made by a government minister.

The disclosure was made by Deputy Defence Minister Anna Tsivilyova during a round-table discussion on November 26. A senior lawmaker cautioned against publicizing this sensitive information, citing the need to keep such details confidential.

Despite these efforts, official figures from Russia regarding its casualties in the Ukraine conflict remain undisclosed, with independent sources suggesting high tolls on both Russian and Ukrainian sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)