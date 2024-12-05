Tragic Assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Stuns Industry

In a shocking turn of events, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down on a Manhattan sidewalk in a brazen, premeditated attack. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning as Thompson was on his way to the company's annual investor meeting at a nearby Hilton hotel.

The assailant, whose movements were partly caught on surveillance cameras, approached Thompson from behind and fired several shots before escaping on a bicycle into Central Park. Despite an intensive search involving drones and helicopters, the gunman remains at large, leaving authorities scrambling for leads.

Police are investigating whether Thompson received threats linked to insurance coverage issues, as suggested by his wife. Meanwhile, the health insurance industry mourns a leader remembered as a respected colleague and friend, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)