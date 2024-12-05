Manhunt in Central Park: CEO Assassination Shocks New York City
Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was killed in a targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel. The masked shooter fled into Central Park. Investigators are searching for the suspect and motive, as links to threats against Thompson remain unclear. The incident happened near Rockefeller Center.
The New York City police are actively searching for the individual responsible for the murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, in a daring attack outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel.
Thompson was shot on Wednesday morning by a masked attacker in what police describe as a premeditated assault. Shell casings with the words 'deny,' 'defend,' and 'depose' carved into them were found at the scene, though the implications remain unclear as investigators pursue an undisclosed motive.
The suspect, captured on security video, fled into Central Park on an electric bicycle. This shocking assassination unfolded just before UnitedHealth's annual investor meeting and amid threats reportedly related to Thompson's work as the investigation continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
