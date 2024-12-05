Murder Mystery: UnitedHealth CEO's Shocking New York Assassination

In a stunning crime that has shocked New York City, UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson was murdered outside a Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning. Thompson, 50, was targeted in a brazen attack that saw him being shot from behind by a masked assailant who later fled into Central Park.

The New York City Police Department has released security footage showing the premeditated ambush. The video captures the suspect, clad in a hooded sweatshirt and ski mask, waiting patiently before firing at Thompson. The perpetrator escaped on an electric bike, disappearing into Central Park, leaving investigators in search of both a suspect and a motive.

The attack coincided with UnitedHealth Group's annual investor conference at the nearby Hilton hotel. Thompson's murder has left a deep impact, as security was heightened in the area, including the city's Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. The investigation remains ongoing, with police asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)