Contaminated IV Bags Blamed for Tragic Child Deaths in Mexico

A tragic health crisis has emerged in central Mexico, where 13 children under the age of 14 have died, raising suspicions of contaminated IV feeding bags as the cause. The federal Health Department issued a nationwide alert, instructing doctors not to use specific IV nutrition bags produced by Productos Hospitalarios S.A de C.V.

The outbreak, suspected to be caused by Klebsiella oxytoca, a multidrug-resistant bacterium, was identified in November across three government hospitals and one private facility on the outskirts of Mexico City. The Department confirmed bloodstream infections in 15 of the 19 cases, leading to the fatalities of 13 children, while six others remain hospitalized.

This latest incident highlights ongoing issues within Mexico's underfunded healthcare system. President Claudia Sheinbaum attempted to reassure the public, indicating the situation is 'under control.' However, concerns remain as similar contamination scandals have recently plagued the nation, underscoring a persistent supply chain challenge within the medical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)