Left Menu

Contaminated IV Bags Blamed for Tragic Child Deaths in Mexico

A suspected contamination in IV feeding bags has led to the deaths of 13 children in Mexico. Klebsiella oxytoca bacteria is believed to be the source. The Health Department has prohibited the use of IV bags from Productos Hospitalarios S.A de C.V. Investigation continues amidst Mexico's healthcare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-12-2024 03:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 03:56 IST
Contaminated IV Bags Blamed for Tragic Child Deaths in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic health crisis has emerged in central Mexico, where 13 children under the age of 14 have died, raising suspicions of contaminated IV feeding bags as the cause. The federal Health Department issued a nationwide alert, instructing doctors not to use specific IV nutrition bags produced by Productos Hospitalarios S.A de C.V.

The outbreak, suspected to be caused by Klebsiella oxytoca, a multidrug-resistant bacterium, was identified in November across three government hospitals and one private facility on the outskirts of Mexico City. The Department confirmed bloodstream infections in 15 of the 19 cases, leading to the fatalities of 13 children, while six others remain hospitalized.

This latest incident highlights ongoing issues within Mexico's underfunded healthcare system. President Claudia Sheinbaum attempted to reassure the public, indicating the situation is 'under control.' However, concerns remain as similar contamination scandals have recently plagued the nation, underscoring a persistent supply chain challenge within the medical sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024