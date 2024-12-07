Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maternal Deaths in Ballari: Government Under Fire

In Ballari, Karnataka, a rise in maternal deaths prompts Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to initiate an inquiry. Accusations surround substandard Ringer Lactate solution. The government has suspended responsible parties and announced compensation. Protests led by BJP demand stricter action, as allegations of negligence cast shadows over Health Minister Rao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chamarajanagar | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:43 IST
In the wake of five maternal deaths in Ballari, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised swift action based on the findings of an expert committee's report. The committee, led by the Development Commissioner, is investigating the potential link to substandard Ringer Lactate solution.

Earlier, the suspension of the state's Drugs Controller and the blacklisting of the supplier, Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical, highlighted the government's stance on the issue. During a cabinet meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao was dispatched to Ballari to assess the situation firsthand.

Meanwhile, protests led by former Minister B Sriramulu of the BJP criticize the government's response as insufficient. The opposition demands more substantial compensation and measures to prevent future incidents, stressing that the issue should not be downplayed in forthcoming legislative sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

