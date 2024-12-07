Amritsar MP Urges Immediate Health Infrastructure Overhaul

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla addressed the critical state of Amritsar's government healthcare facilities in a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday. Aujla highlighted the urgent need for improvements, emphasizing worsening conditions in hospitals and the escalating number of cancer patients requiring advanced care.

Despite the growing demand for cancer treatment, the State Cancer Institute at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital Complex remains underutilized. Aujla urged the Minister to expedite its full operation and proposed establishing an AIIMS in Amritsar to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Furthermore, the MP raised concerns about the city's ineffective sewage system endangering public health and detailed the ESI hospital's struggles with equipment shortages and malfunctioning. Immediate intervention, according to Aujla, is imperative to prevent further health deterioration and service limitations.

