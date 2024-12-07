Left Menu

Amritsar MP Urges Immediate Health Infrastructure Overhaul

Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Congress MP, met with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh to discuss the dire condition of government hospitals in Amritsar. He stressed the urgent need for a state-of-the-art cancer institute and called for improving TB and ESI hospital facilities, citing public health risks from poor infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:41 IST
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla addressed the critical state of Amritsar's government healthcare facilities in a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday. Aujla highlighted the urgent need for improvements, emphasizing worsening conditions in hospitals and the escalating number of cancer patients requiring advanced care.

Despite the growing demand for cancer treatment, the State Cancer Institute at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital Complex remains underutilized. Aujla urged the Minister to expedite its full operation and proposed establishing an AIIMS in Amritsar to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Furthermore, the MP raised concerns about the city's ineffective sewage system endangering public health and detailed the ESI hospital's struggles with equipment shortages and malfunctioning. Immediate intervention, according to Aujla, is imperative to prevent further health deterioration and service limitations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

