Manhunt Intensifies in UnitedHealth CEO's Targeted Shooting

Authorities have identified a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson, and the manhunt is closing in, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced. The crime, described by police as premeditated and targeted, happened before UnitedHealth's annual investor conference, leading to a city-wide search.

Mayor Adams told reporters the suspect's identity is being withheld to prevent giving him an advantage. 'We revealed his face,' Adams said, referring to released security footage. A backpack similar to the suspect's was found in Central Park, with items including a jacket and Monopoly money, but no gun.

The suspect was last seen in a taxi heading to a bus terminal, leading police to believe he left the city. The attack on Thompson, a married father of two, appears calculated, as the gunman waited for him before firing. Thompson's sudden demise highlights the serious nature of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)