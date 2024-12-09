Left Menu

Mysterious Disease Wreaks Havoc Among Children in Congo's Remote Regions

A mystery disease is spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo, affecting mainly children and severely malnourished individuals. The World Health Organization reports 406 cases and 31 deaths. The disease's symptoms include fever and runny noses. The region's remote location complicates timely diagnosis and intervention measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:42 IST
Mysterious Disease Wreaks Havoc Among Children in Congo's Remote Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a mysterious disease primarily affecting children and severely malnourished individuals. According to the World Health Organization, 406 cases, including 31 deaths, have been reported between October 24 and December 5.

This unidentified disease causes fever, headaches, cough, runny noses, and body aches. Most cases are reported in the Panzi health zone, located in the remote, rural region of Congo's southwestern Kwango Province. The scarcity of resources and challenging weather conditions hamper effective diagnosis and treatment efforts.

The WHO noted that the prevalent issue of malaria might contribute to the cases. Experts suggest that more than one disease could be involved in the outbreak. Limited diagnostics are delaying the identification of the underlying cause, complicating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024