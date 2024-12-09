Mysterious Disease Wreaks Havoc Among Children in Congo's Remote Regions

The Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a mysterious disease primarily affecting children and severely malnourished individuals. According to the World Health Organization, 406 cases, including 31 deaths, have been reported between October 24 and December 5.

This unidentified disease causes fever, headaches, cough, runny noses, and body aches. Most cases are reported in the Panzi health zone, located in the remote, rural region of Congo's southwestern Kwango Province. The scarcity of resources and challenging weather conditions hamper effective diagnosis and treatment efforts.

The WHO noted that the prevalent issue of malaria might contribute to the cases. Experts suggest that more than one disease could be involved in the outbreak. Limited diagnostics are delaying the identification of the underlying cause, complicating the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)