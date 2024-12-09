Left Menu

Karnataka Maternal Deaths: Decline Amidst Controversy

Over 3,350 maternal deaths occurred in Karnataka in the past five years, with numbers peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data shows a declining trend, as the state investigates newer cases in Ballari. These issues arose while BJP was in power, and a panel is now probing these deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:48 IST
Karnataka Maternal Deaths: Decline Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In Karnataka, the Chief Minister's Office reported over 3,350 maternal deaths in the past five years, sparking concern and controversy, particularly in the wake of incidents in Ballari district. Recent data suggests a decline in fatalities during this period.

The most significant number of deaths, 714, was registered during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the BJP administration. Successive years saw decreases, with deaths dropping to 518 in the 2023-2024 period. The state's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is reported at 64 per one lakh live births.

Amidst this concerning trend, the Karnataka government set up a four-member panel to investigate the maternal deaths linked to Ballari Hospital, among others. As of November, Ballari has recorded five maternal deaths, prompting the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024