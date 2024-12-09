Karnataka Maternal Deaths: Decline Amidst Controversy
Over 3,350 maternal deaths occurred in Karnataka in the past five years, with numbers peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent data shows a declining trend, as the state investigates newer cases in Ballari. These issues arose while BJP was in power, and a panel is now probing these deaths.
In Karnataka, the Chief Minister's Office reported over 3,350 maternal deaths in the past five years, sparking concern and controversy, particularly in the wake of incidents in Ballari district. Recent data suggests a decline in fatalities during this period.
The most significant number of deaths, 714, was registered during the COVID-19 pandemic, under the BJP administration. Successive years saw decreases, with deaths dropping to 518 in the 2023-2024 period. The state's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is reported at 64 per one lakh live births.
Amidst this concerning trend, the Karnataka government set up a four-member panel to investigate the maternal deaths linked to Ballari Hospital, among others. As of November, Ballari has recorded five maternal deaths, prompting the probe.
