Gujarat Health Ministry Cracks Down on PMJAY Irregularities

The Gujarat health ministry has debarred five private hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana due to irregularities, bringing the total de-panelled in 2024 to 12. This action follows the revelation of a scam at Khyati Multispecialty Hospital, where unnecessary procedures were performed, leading to two deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat health ministry has taken decisive action against five private hospitals, suspending them from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) following revelations of malpractice. This move brings the total number of medical facilities de-panelled in 2024 to 12.

The crackdown is linked to a significant scam involving Khyati Multispecialty Hospital in Ahmedabad, where it was discovered that unnecessary angioplasty procedures were performed on PMJAY cardholders to illicitly obtain government funds. This malpractice resulted in the tragic deaths of two patients.

Among the penalized hospitals are Heer Children Hospital and Niskha Children Hospital and Neonatal Care in Patan, Sonal Hospital in Dahod, Sentora Hospital in Ahmedabad, and Shree Jalaram Hospital in Aravalli. These establishments, along with certain associated doctors, face severe penalties including fines and suspension from the PMJAY scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

