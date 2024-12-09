Man Questioned in High-Profile Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Authorities have detained a man in central Pennsylvania for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reports suggest.

A tip from a McDonald's employee in Altoona led to the man's identification, aligning with the suspect's description, with possession of incriminating items.

The NYPD has yet to comment on the investigation, which remains active following Thompson's assassination last week in New York City.

