Man Questioned in High-Profile Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned about the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The suspect was located after a tip from a McDonald's employee. Thompson was shot in Manhattan last week. The suspect fled via Central Park and remains unidentified by authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:53 IST
Authorities have detained a man in central Pennsylvania for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reports suggest.
A tip from a McDonald's employee in Altoona led to the man's identification, aligning with the suspect's description, with possession of incriminating items.
The NYPD has yet to comment on the investigation, which remains active following Thompson's assassination last week in New York City.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thales Underfire: Anglo-French Investigation Unveils Suspected Corruption in Asia
Gunman Killed, Police Injured in Amman Shooting Near Israeli Embassy
Tensions Erupt in Jordan: Gunman Killed in Shooting Near Israeli Embassy
Suspected IED Triggers High Alert in Jammu
Murder in the Gulf: UAE Arrests Suspects in Rabbi's Killing