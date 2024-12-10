Breakthroughs & Challenges in Global Health Updates

Left Menu

Recently, AbbVie's Parkinson's drug showed promising results in improving patient mobility, GSK's drug combo reduced blood cancer death risk, and a mystery disease in Congo alarmed health officials. Meanwhile, tensions over insurance policies escalated, Relmada halted depression drug trials, and Revance faced a take-private offer reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:28 IST
AbbVie's experimental drug for early Parkinson's has shown significant improvements in patient mobility, as confirmed by recent late-stage trials. The monotherapy doses ranged from 5 to 15 mg, demonstrating both safety and efficacy in daily tasks.

Public anger mounted following a UnitedHealthcare executive's killing; patients like Jen Watson express frustration over denied medication coverage, impacting their health and employment prospects.

In Congo, an undiagnosed disease primarily affecting children raises concerns, with 406 cases reported by the WHO. The ongoing outbreak highlights urgent needs for intervention in malnourished populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

