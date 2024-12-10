Left Menu

Indonesia Achieves Bond Auction Success

Indonesia successfully raised 22 trillion rupiah from its bond auction, hitting its target level. The auction saw total incoming bids of 39 trillion rupiah, exceeding the previous auction's 29.1 trillion bids, showcasing strong investor interest.

  • Indonesia

Indonesia's finance ministry announced the successful raising of 22 trillion rupiah ($1.39 billion) from a regular bond auction, meeting the indicative target.

The auction attracted a total of 39 trillion rupiah in bids, demonstrating increased investor interest compared to the 29.1 trillion rupiah in bids received in the previous auction on November 26.

With the exchange rate at $1 equating to 15,860.0000 rupiah, this auction underscores Indonesia's strong financial appeal to investors.

