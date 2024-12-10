Revitalizing Rural Healthcare: Rajasthan's Innovative Steps Forward
Healthcare leaders and policymakers gathered at the Rising Rajasthan Summit to explore sustainable healthcare systems in rural Rajasthan. Discussions focused on telemedicine, mobile health units, mental health, and primary healthcare infrastructure. Key figures expressed commitment to implementing innovative solutions and leveraging diaspora expertise to bridge gaps.
- Country:
- India
At the Rising Rajasthan Summit, healthcare leaders and policymakers engaged in discussions on creating sustainable healthcare systems for rural areas. The session focused on utilizing telemedicine, mobile health units, and enhancing mental health services.
Jhabar Singh Kharra, Minister of Urban Development and Housing, emphasized the transformative potential of diaspora expertise in rejuvenating Rajasthan's healthcare. Jawahar Singh Bedam, Minister of State, Home Department, expressed commitment to forwarding innovative proposals to the state government.
Manisha Arora, Commissioner of the Rajasthan Foundation, highlighted the importance of documenting and sharing insights from the discussions to facilitate actionable change.

