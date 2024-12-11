Healthcare Hiring Boom: Telehealth and Preventive Care Lead the Charge

The healthcare sector in the country is experiencing a robust hiring surge, with 47 percent of employers expressing plans to recruit more staff. This trend is largely driven by advancements in telehealth and an increased focus on preventive care services, as reported by TeamLease EdTech on Wednesday.

Delhi and Chennai are spearheading this hiring wave, showing the highest demand for critical roles. Key markets such as Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad are emerging as vital hubs for Research Associate positions, hinging on activities like medical research, clinical trial support, and data management.

The TeamLease EdTech 'Career Outlook Report 2024' underscores how an aging population and chronic illnesses necessitate ongoing healthcare support and innovation. The pandemic's impact has fast-tracked the adoption of virtual consultations, making telemedicine a staple in modern healthcare practices. This evolution has triggered a surge in demand for talent with expertise in diagnostics and patient care.

