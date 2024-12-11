Healthcare Hiring Boom: Telehealth and Preventive Care Lead the Charge
The healthcare sector is experiencing a hiring surge with 47% of employers planning recruitment due to advancements in telehealth and preventive care. Demand is highest in Delhi and Chennai, with roles in research, nursing, and diagnostics. The shift to telemedicine increases the need for skilled talent.
- Country:
- India
The healthcare sector in the country is experiencing a robust hiring surge, with 47 percent of employers expressing plans to recruit more staff. This trend is largely driven by advancements in telehealth and an increased focus on preventive care services, as reported by TeamLease EdTech on Wednesday.
Delhi and Chennai are spearheading this hiring wave, showing the highest demand for critical roles. Key markets such as Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad are emerging as vital hubs for Research Associate positions, hinging on activities like medical research, clinical trial support, and data management.
The TeamLease EdTech 'Career Outlook Report 2024' underscores how an aging population and chronic illnesses necessitate ongoing healthcare support and innovation. The pandemic's impact has fast-tracked the adoption of virtual consultations, making telemedicine a staple in modern healthcare practices. This evolution has triggered a surge in demand for talent with expertise in diagnostics and patient care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Breathes Easier with Improved Air Quality
Accused Seek Bail Amidst Legal Deliberations in Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case
Delhi Police Nabs Nandu Gang Sharpshooters in Morning Encounter
Innovation in Motion: Chennai's First Anamorphic Screen 'CURV' Unveiled
Delhi High Court Extends AQIS Investigation Deadline to December