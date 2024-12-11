Left Menu

Health Headlines: Dengue Crisis, Malaria Surge, and Legal Challenges in Food Industry

This article covers major health news, including a record dengue outbreak in the Americas, an increase in malaria cases, legal actions against major food companies for marketing 'addictive' food to children, and scientific developments in genetic disorder medications and cancer therapies.

Updated: 11-12-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 18:27 IST
The Pan American Health Organization reports that a record dengue outbreak in the Americas has resulted in over 12.6 million cases this year, marking the worst since 1980. The alarming figures include 21,000 severe cases and over 7,700 deaths, prompting calls for stronger mitigation efforts.

China has imposed a ban on importing ruminant animals from Poland and Croatia due to bluetongue disease, following reports from the World Organization for Animal Health. The ban is part of preventive measures to manage the disease's spread.

In the legal arena, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, and Coca-Cola face a lawsuit over claims of marketing 'ultra-processed' foods to children, causing health issues. Filed in Philadelphia, the lawsuit highlights the companies' alleged role in children's health challenges.

