Crackdown on Unregistered Ultrasound Centres in Jammu

In a stringent move, authorities in Jammu inspected nearly two dozen ultrasound and imaging centres on Wednesday, sealing one facility for failing to renew its registration. This compliance drive was conducted following orders from Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

Authorities, including senior officers and sub-divisional magistrates, made thorough inspections in line with the PCPNDT Act's zero-tolerance policy towards violations. The Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, emphasized this policy as essential for regulatory adherence.

The inspections led to the immediate sealing of one centre due to expired registration, with mandates issued for other centres to display necessary notices prominently, reinforcing compliance with the law.

