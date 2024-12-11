Left Menu

Crackdown on Unregistered Ultrasound Centres in Jammu

Jammu authorities undertook inspections of ultrasound centres, sealing one due to expired registration, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya. The operation emphasized strict adherence to the PCPNDT Act, warning facilities to comply with regulations to avoid penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:30 IST
Crackdown on Unregistered Ultrasound Centres in Jammu
In a stringent move, authorities in Jammu inspected nearly two dozen ultrasound and imaging centres on Wednesday, sealing one facility for failing to renew its registration. This compliance drive was conducted following orders from Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya.

Authorities, including senior officers and sub-divisional magistrates, made thorough inspections in line with the PCPNDT Act's zero-tolerance policy towards violations. The Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, emphasized this policy as essential for regulatory adherence.

The inspections led to the immediate sealing of one centre due to expired registration, with mandates issued for other centres to display necessary notices prominently, reinforcing compliance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

